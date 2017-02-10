CabinetA Divided and Testy Senate Confirms Trump Pick for Health Secretary Tom Price
Tom Price
PeruA Judge in Peru Has Ordered the Arrest of a Former President on Corruption Charges
Alejandro Toledo
NevadaA Las Vegas Jury Has Heard Openings in the Trial of the Bundy Ranch Six
APTOPIX Ranching Standoff Trial Nevada
White HouseIt's a Solitary Start to Life in the White House for Trump
Donald Trump
FRANCE-HOLIDAYS-SECURITY
French gendarmes patrol in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Dec. 30, 2016 Miguel Medina—AFP/Getty Images
France

Paris Is Building Bulletproof Walls to Protect the Eiffel Tower From Terrorist Attacks

Feliz Solomon
8:51 AM UTC

The Eiffel Tower will soon be flanked by two 8-foot walls of bulletproof glass, Parisian officials have announced, in an attempt to ward off potential terror attacks at the landmark site.

Agence France-Presse reports that the $21.2 million project is set to be built later this year, according to a statement released by municipal authorities Thursday.

The walls will be erected to the north and south of the tower, while sleeker protective fencing will replace crude metal barriers that were hastily installed during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

The deputy mayor of Paris, Jean-Francois Martins, told reporters that the “terror threat remains high” following a year of deadly attacks in Europe. He said the Eiffel Tower, as a popular destination and France’s most famous monument, should have special protections in place, AFP reports.

As well as protect against gunfire, the new barriers are also designed to prevent attackers from storming the site in vehicles. Last year, a lorry driver struck a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the southern city of Nice, killing 86 people.

According to AFP, a string of attacks by jihadists in various parts of France have left 238 people dead over the past two years, with many of the incidents occurring in densely populated places such as houses of worship, transport hubs and tourist destinations.

Paris was on high alert last week after a 29-year-old Egyptian attacked a soldier with a machete outside the Louvre Museum, an incident that officials believe was likely a terrorist attack.

[AFP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME