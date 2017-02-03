French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him.

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. ALAIN JOCARD—AFP/Getty Images

A French soldier guarding the Louvre in central Paris opened fire on a man armed with a knife after he attempted to enter the museum, media reports say.

Michel Cadot, the head of the Paris police force, said a man carrying two backpacks shouted "Allahu akbar" as he "launched" himself at a French soldier in the Carrousel du Louvre area of the museum. A different soldier then shot at the unidentified attacker five times, leaving him seriously wounded.

"We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident," Cadot said, Sky News reports. The police chief also said a second person has been detained after they were spotted behaving suspiciously near the scene.

The area has been evacuated, according to police. French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve described the attack as " terrorist in nature. "

France's interior ministry released a statement calling the event "serious" and asked locals to "prioritize the intervention of security and rescue forces". For security reasons, the station Palais Royal Louvre Museum has been closed.

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a - Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

A spokewoman for the Louvre told Reuters that the museum - which houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa - was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

Reports say around 250 people are locked inside, waiting to be evacuated in small groups.

we've all been locked inside the louvre there are hundreds of police vans outside pic.twitter.com/KQVPrFSPi3 - maya (@mayaffff) February 3, 2017

Security staff guard doors after evacuating tourists into empty hall & locking down #Louvre pic.twitter.com/g5uJj1Iyjl - Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated