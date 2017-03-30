United KingdomBirmingham Tired of Being Labeled a Hub of Extremism After Westminster Attack
People take part in a #NotInOurName public rally against terrorism organized by members of the Muslim community in Victoria Square, Birmingham, on March 25, 2017.
White HouseWhite House Deputy Chief of Staff Leaves for Pro-Trump Group
Katie Walsh RNC
celebritiesTom Hanks' Favorite White House Memory Involves George W. Bush Throwing a Dead Bird
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
PoliticsCan Washington Fix Infrastructure?
Capitol
Television

Rivals Face Off in the New Game of Thrones Trailer

Megan McCluskey
1:19 PM ET

The first promo for season 7 of Game of Thrones is officially here. HBO released the highly-anticipated preview Thursday, generating buzz from fans eager to return to the world of Westeros.

Featuring Westeros' three main power players—Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen—the 90-second trailer shows the trio each making their way toward the throne room in their respective castle—the Red Keep, Winterfell and what is presumably Dragonstone—while James' "Sit Down" plays in the background.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME