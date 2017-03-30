Rivals Face Off in the New Game of Thrones Trailer

The first promo for season 7 of Game of Thrones is officially here. HBO released the highly-anticipated preview Thursday, generating buzz from fans eager to return to the world of Westeros .

Featuring Westeros' three main power players—Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen—the 90-second trailer shows the trio each making their way toward the throne room in their respective castle—the Red Keep, Winterfell and what is presumably Dragonstone—while James' "Sit Down" plays in the background.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.