society

This Game of Thrones Wedding Theme Is Fit for a Targaryen Queen

Raisa Bruner
3:31 PM ET

It's only natural that someone should try to bring Game of Thrones to life—with some over the top wedding theme ideas. At last, a photographer, a team of creative vendors, and a few Targaryen and Stark-lookalike models managed to do just that, advertising a Westerosi affair worthy of the royalty of the Seven Kingdoms.

From the location—at a bona fide "castle" in the Blue Ridge Mountains—to the medieval-style feast, handmade invitations with wax seals and stylized calligraphy, and elaborate custom-made gowns, furs, and elaborate jewels, no detail was spared in turning fantasy into reality, certainly fit for any monarch sitting the Iron Throne. The team even brought in a "direwolf" (well, a regal "wolfdog") from a nearby sanctuary to complete the scene in signature Stark style. And the cake? A three-tier homage to Daenerys's beloved dragon eggs, of course.

"I knew that it would be a tough style to recreate while still managing to keep it elegant enough for a wedding," photographer Katie Lee of Katherine Elena Photography explained of her concept for the shoot—but if the images are any guide, it looks like this will provide endless inspiration for Thrones diehards. We can only hope that a couple who chooses to go this themed route enjoys more marital success than many of the doomed pairs in George R. R. Martin's universe.

Check out the video, below, to see how Lee and her team brought the magic of a Winterfell wedding to life.

