Heart Disease10 Weird Things That Can Affect Your Heart Disease Risk
TIME.com stock photos E-Cig Electronic Cigarette Smoke
White HouseJustin Trudeau Will Meet President Trump at the White House
Funeral ceremony held for Quebec mosque shooting victims
White HousePresident Trump Sent China a Letter That Looks Forward to a 'Constructive Relationship'
china president xi jinping donald trump letter
climate changeMayors of Paris, Sydney, Mexico City: Tolerance Equals Strength
keystone xl pipeline regulation
Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on Oct. 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. Andrew Burton—Getty Images
energy

President Trump Kept This One Obama Regulation Because It Makes Approving Pipelines Easier

TIME
5:40 PM UTC

A new regulation from the Army Corps of Engineers that streamlines the permitting process for some projects, including some pipeline crossings, won an exemption from the White House freeze on regulation, according to a report.

The exemption — reported by Politico — will allow the rule to take effect on March 19. The modified "nationwide permits" program was finalized in early January but was subject to Trump's freeze on regulations that had not taken yet effect. An old version of the rule was set to expire this year and the exemption will save projects from unexpected delays that would have occurred had the old rule expired.

The nationwide permits regulation was used in several places along the Dakota Access Pipeline, though it did not apply for the contentious crossing near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Trump has made expediting approval of energy infrastructure a priority of his administration signing executive orders intended to do just that. Still, in at least one case he has inadvertently slowed the process.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME