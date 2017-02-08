Some partnerships are based on pizza. At least, some partnerships might be strengthened by the addition of pizza to their newlywed phase, as the ever-savvy Domino's is betting by launching a new wedding registry focused on hot pie delivery. Friends of just-marrieds can now help support their paired-up pals' pursuit of happiness through melty cheese and dough, instead of through fancy cutlery and porcelain serving platters.

The wedding registry site allows couples to sign up for a number of different pizza packages, like the $30 "Thank-you Card-a-thon" or the $60 "2 a.m. Bachelor Party Feast." Buyers can include gift messages with their delivery to up the personalization factor, in the vein of a traditional wedding present. (The gifts are delivered as eGift cards, which couples can then reimburse when the time is right.) Bride and groom forgot to register? No problem; you can still spread the gift of pizza.

"We hear often from customers that Domino's was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding," Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson, explained in a statement. "We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they'll really use."

It's hard to argue with the usefulness of pizza—and now it has a real chance to support true romance.