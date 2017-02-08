Watch Live: Senate Votes on Jeff Sessions' Attorney General Nomination

The Senate deliberations over Jeff Sessions , Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, proved to be extremely heated. Most notably, senators ruled 43-50 that Elizabeth Warren had violated the rules by "impugning" a fellow senator's motives while reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King that objected to Sessions's 1986 nomination for federal judge over his civil rights record.

Sessions is expected to cruise to a relatively easy victory, coming one day after the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary, requiring a tiebreaker vote from Vice President Pence after two Republicans voted against DeVos. Scheduling DeVos's vote before Sessions' meant that Sessions, still a senator, was able to cast a critical vote for the new education secretary.

The vote is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. EST. Watch here.