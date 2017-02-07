ImmigrationHomeland Security Chief Regrets How Travel Ban Was Rolled Out
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly answers questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
TelevisionEverything We Know About the Second Season of Stranger Things
PoliticsWhy President Trump's Cabinet Slowdown Matters
Capitol
OpinionWhat the Fugitive Slave Act Can Teach Us About Sanctuary Cities
Boston Slave Riot
Television

Watch Matt Damon Crash Jimmy Kimmel Live! Disguised as Tom Brady

Megan McCluskey
3:31 PM UTC

After the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI Sunday night, Matt Damon saw the perfect opportunity to finally earn a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! All he had to do was pretend to be Tom Brady.

The Great Wall actor — whose long-running feud with Kimmel has frequently kept him from appearing on the show — was able to steal a few precious minutes of screen time on Monday night's episode when he showed up disguised as the star quarterback.

However, after Kimmel discovered it was a ruse, he was escorted off the stage by security. "Touchdown!," Damon yelled in victory. "I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!"

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME