After the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI Sunday night, Matt Damon saw the perfect opportunity to finally earn a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! All he had to do was pretend to be Tom Brady .

The Great Wall actor — whose long-running feud with Kimmel has frequently kept him from appearing on the show — was able to steal a few precious minutes of screen time on Monday night's episode when he showed up disguised as the star quarterback.

However, after Kimmel discovered it was a ruse, he was escorted off the stage by security. "Touchdown!," Damon yelled in victory. "I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!"

Watch the full clip above.