After sparring with his longtime nemesis Matt Damon at the 2016 Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel seems to be hoping to avoid a repeat showdown when he takes the stage to host this year’s Oscars.

During a recent interview with TheWrap, the late night pundit revealed his greatest wish for the upcoming awards show— that Damon’s work as a producer on Best Picture contender Manchester by the Sea won’t earn him an Academy Award. “There are a lot of good movies — I don’t think it’s my place to say what movie I hope. I just hope Matt Damon loses — that’s my number one thing,” he said. “There are a lot of deserving winners, but there is only one deserving loser.”

Kimmel went on to say that their infamous feud is nowhere close to being resolved. “When one of us is dead, perhaps,” he replied when asked if the conflict will ever end. “Maybe when we’re both dead.”

