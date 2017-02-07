Barack ObamaBarack Obama Went from the White House to Whitecaps on Billionaire Richard Branson's Private Island
First Family Departs for Martha's Vineyard
Life adviceThe Key to Success Is Not Having More
TelevisionStephen Colbert Says Let’s Never Not Forget Kellyanne Conway’s 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala - Inside
IranIran's Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Showing America's 'Real Face'
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Senate HELP Committee Considers Betsy DeVos To Be Education Secretary
Betsy DeVos listens during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2017.  Zach Gibson—Bloomberg/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Betsy DeVos Vote, Immigration Ban Hearing and Christie Brinkley in SI

Melissa Chan
1:22 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate to decide on Betsy DeVos

The full Senate is slated to vote on whether to confirm billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos as the next Education Secretary. Last night, Democratic senators, who believe President Donald Trump's nominee is unqualified for the post, took turns voicing their opposition to DeVos on the Senate floor to try to sway one more Republican senator to join the "no" votes and nix her confirmation.

President Trump says he’d welcome patriotic immigrants

Trump said he would allow people into the U.S. who “love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country” in remarks he made yesterday to the troops while visiting the MacDill Air Force Base. Trump vowed to keep out people who "want to destroy us and destroy our country.” He also claimed without evidence that the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks in the U.S. and Europe. His immigration ban heads to court today, with arguments before San Francisco's 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

More girls live in poverty today than in 2007

More American girls live in low-income households than they did a decade ago, according to new research. A study by the Girl Scout Research Institute has found that 41% of girls live in low-income households. That’s up from 38% in 2007.

Christie Brinkley appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with daughters

Christie Brinkley announced she will be featured in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition with her two young daughters. The 63-year-old model, who appeared on three consecutive covers of the magazine's anticipated swimsuit issue in the early 1980s, said the latest edition sends a "powerful message" that "we do not come with an expiration date."

Also:

More than 111 million people tuned in to Fox to watch Sunday's historic Super Bowl, making it the fourth-most-watched television broadcast in American history.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said actress Melissa McCarthy, who portrayed him on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, could "dial it back" a bit on her impression.

Qatar Airways now claims to hold the title of the world’s longest commercial flight.

A beloved fish at a Chicago zoo, named Granddad, was euthanized due to old age. He was more than 90 years old.

A large meteor soared across the Midwest sky yesterday, and it was captured on video.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut all month to anyone who tries its new coffee blends.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME