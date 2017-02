Watch a Meteor Streak Across the Sky in the Midwest

A large meteor was spotted streaking across the Midwest sky early Monday morning.

In Lisle, Ill., a police officer's dashcam captured dramatic video of the event ; the footage went viral after the National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted it. Other sky-gazers from Chicago to the University of Wisconsin-Madison also got a glimpse of the bright blue-green streak and shared videos on Twitter on Monday. Check out some of the tweets below:

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO - NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Here's another video of the meteor, this one taken from taken in Plover, WI! https://t.co/0ckII3fu0H - NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY - NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

COOL VIDEO: UWPD Officer Volkmann captures last night's meteor on his dash cam. This is near the @UWWaismanCenter on the @UWMadison campus. pic.twitter.com/K8Tv5hvXtZ - UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) February 6, 2017

h/t USA Today