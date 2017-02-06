ScienceWatch a Meteor Streak Across the Sky in the Midwest
Politics

Watch Live: President Trump Addresses MacDill Air Force Base

Maya Rhodan
4:46 PM UTC

President Donald Trump will address troops at MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla. on Monday during his first trip to the U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command headquarters at commander-in-chief.

President Trump is expected to receive a briefing at the Air Force base from leaders of SOCOM and CENTCOM, attend lunch, and address troops. The president's remarks will be delivered this afternoon, according to the White House schedule. The Associated Press reports chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn are also expected to attend Monday's meetings.

The U.S. Central Command oversees Middle East operations, including a recent raid in Yemen that led to the first casualty under the Trump administration. President Trump honored William "Ryan" Owens during his weekly address on Friday.

"Chief Owens gave his life for his country and for our people. Our debt to him and his family, a beautiful family, is eternal," Trump said. "God has truly blessed this nation to have given us such a brave and selfless patriot as Ryan. We will never forget him. We will never ever forget those who serve. Believe me."

The president is in Florida on Monday following a weekend away from Washington. Trump had been in Palm Beach, Fla. over the weekend for a stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He golfed and attended a Red Cross gala with the First Lady Melania Trump. After the speech, the president will meet with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

