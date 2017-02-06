These are divisive times in America, but on Sunday night, for a moment, all was well. Pop superstar Lady Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, and, according to those who watched it, it was magnificent.
After a short and sweet introduction from Tony Bennett, Gaga appeared at the top of the stadium. She sang patriotic anthems without getting overtly political, and then she flew. She played the keytar. She sang a medley of her greatest hits, from "Poker Face" to "Telephone" to "Bad Romance" to "Born This Way." Predictably, the world lost it.
And now the memes come.