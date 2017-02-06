The Internet Is Bowing Down to Lady Gaga After Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

These are divisive times in America, but on Sunday night, for a moment, all was well. Pop superstar Lady Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, and, according to those who watched it, it was magnificent.

After a short and sweet introduction from Tony Bennett, Gaga appeared at the top of the stadium. She sang patriotic anthems without getting overtly political , and then she flew . She played the keytar. She sang a medley of her greatest hits, from "Poker Face" to "Telephone" to "Bad Romance" to "Born This Way." Predictably, the world lost it.

Lady Gaga was worth an hour and a half of sports. - Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) February 6, 2017

Heal us oh Gaga - Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) February 6, 2017

. @ladygaga WAS SPECTACULAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THAT is how you do it!!! Chills everywhere. Bravo, queen!! - AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) February 6, 2017

You don't need anyone else on stage when you are @ladygaga 👌🏽 smashed it. #GOGAGA - J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 6, 2017

Gaga crushed it. - (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 6, 2017

And now the memes come.