Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Honors Indonesian Writer and Patriot Pramoedya Ananta Toer
TelevisionLady Gaga Pulled Off One of the Best Halftime Shows Ever
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium
TelevisonThe Internet Is Bowing Down to Lady Gaga After Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017.
SportsHamilton Schuyler Sisters Add 'Sisterhood' to 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Television

Lady Gaga Actually Flew During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nash Jenkins
1:38 AM UTC

The halftime show during Sunday night's Super Bowl began innocently enough: Lady Gaga, who headlined the event, stood atop a building and sang a mashup of various American patriotic hymns against a backdrop of twinkling red, white and blue star-like drones.

But then she jumped off the platform and actually flew down to the main stage, suspended by nothing more than two cords as she descended, appearing to attempt to twerk (or something like it) in midair.

People were understandably very excited by this.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME