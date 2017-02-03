Watch the Unsettling New Super Bowl Teaser for The Handmaid's Tale

A new teaser for The Handmaid's Tale was released Friday, offering fans a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel .

The 30-second spot, which will air during Sunday's Super Bowl LI broadcast, highlights the life of handmaids—specifically, Elisabeth Moss's Offred—in the Republic of Gilead , a dystopian version of the United States in which women's rights have been stripped away under an authoritarian dictatorship.

"We only wanted to make the world better, but 'better' never means better for everyone," Joseph Fiennes's Commander Waterford tells Offred.

Watch the full preview below.