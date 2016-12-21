Premieres Feb. 27 on NBC

There have already been three Taken movies starring Liam Neeson, each begging the question: How do his loved ones keep getting snatched? Thankfully no family is in danger as the series will follow Bryan Mills earlier in his career, and takes place before he meets his wife. “What I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you,” Neeson’s Mills famously growls in the first film. The series will reveal exactly how he acquired said skills.