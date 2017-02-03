PoliticsPresident Trump Seeks to Slow Things Down
Capitol
Watch Stephen Colbert Officially Put Donald Trump on Notice for Stealing His Act

Megan McCluskey
3:54 PM UTC

Following Donald Trump's recent tweet stating that the White House was formally putting Iran "on notice" in the wake of an Iranian ballistic missile test and strikes by Iranian-backed rebels, Stephen Colbert had a bone to pick with the President.

During the opening monologue of Thursday night's The Late Show, the host accused Trump of borrowing heavily from his work on The Colbert Report — the Comedy Central show where the satirist played conservative windbag persona, Dr. Stephen T. Colbert.

"I came up with the over-the-top TV character who's desperate to be loved, doesn't believe in facts and has a pet eagle," he fumed. "Plus we both ran for president — only one of us knew it was a joke."

Colbert even brought out his infamous "On Notice" board to add Trump to the list.

Watch the full clip below.

