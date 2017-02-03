President Trump's Second Week (of 208) in Pictures

EntertainmentWhat I Learned from Working with John Hurt
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Members of the media line up to attend a news conference between British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
People gather for a protest at Terminal 4 of the John F. Kennedy International Airport after people arriving from Muslim countries were held at the border control as a result of the new immigration policies enacted by US President Donald Trump in New York, on Jan. 28, 2017.
Blair Imani, an activist living in New York, at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the protests against the President's new imigration policies in New York, on Jan. 28, 2017.
Neil Gorsuch delivers remarks after US President Donald Trump announced him as his nominee for the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House, on Jan. 31, 2017.
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as he delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, on Feb. 2, 2017.
President Donald Trump walks around the Resolute desk during a ceremony for the swearing in of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State in Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 1, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in
Donald Trump

President Trump's Second Week (of 208) in Pictures

TIME Photo,Ryan Teague Beckwith
2:29 PM UTC

President Trump continued his fast pace in his second week in office, as these pictures show.

After signing an executive order suspending the refugee resettlement program and barring visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries on Friday, Trump saw protests at airports across the country as well as lawsuits, including ones from three states and another from San Francisco.

The conservative Koch brothers came out against the ban, as did the CEOs of Ford, Apple, Google and Facebook. Trump blamed some of the weekend's chaos on a Delta Airlines computer outage and criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for crying at a press conference over the travel ban.

The acting attorney general, a holdover from President Obama, refused to defend the order in court, leading Trump to fire her while his spokesman warned dissenting diplomats to "get with the program."

His Administration, meantime, couldn't decide whether the travel ban was a "ban" or not, and defended omitting any reference to Jews from its official Holocaust Remembrance Day statement.

Trump held more phone calls with foreign leaders, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a testy one with Australia's prime minister that ended abruptly and one with Mexico's President in which he said, reportedly lightheartedly, that he might send U.S. troops to deal with "bad hombres."

On Tuesday, Trump announced his pick for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia and held open by Senate Republicans: Colorado federal judge Neil Gorsuch. The liberal grassroots urged Democrats to mount a rare filibuster, while Trump told Republican Senators to throw out the rulebook if they need to.

Trump also spoke at his first National Prayer Breakfast, suggesting that they should pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings on The Apprentice.

