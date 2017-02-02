TelevisionSouth Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-AIRPORTS
CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
Super Bowl 2017

Justin 'Celebration Expert' Bieber Dances in a Tux in This T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

Megan McCluskey
4:56 PM UTC

Following in the footsteps of Drake, Justin Bieber is dancing his way onto primetime TV in this year's T-Mobile Super Bowl ad.

The commercial — titled #UnlimitedMoves — was released Thursday by the cell phone carrier and stars Biebs as a "Celebration Expert" who takes viewers on a journey through the history of touchdown dances alongside New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and NFL 6-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens.

The minute-long spot ends with the Purpose artist showing off some of his favorite moves, including the "Shimmidy Sham Sham Shummidy Shake."

Watch the full ad above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME