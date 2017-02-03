See Steve Bannon's Life in Pictures

TerrorismDonald Trump Is Spreading Racism — Not Fighting Terrorism
President Trump Attends National Prayer Breakfast
LebanonMeet the Arabs Who Say Trump Will Make the Middle East Great Again
President-elect Donald Trump is featured on the front cover of an Arabic-language magazine cover at a newsstand in Beirut on Nov. 25, 2016.
ZimbabweEvan Mawarie, Pastor Behind Zimbabwe's #ThisFlag Protest Movement, Denied Bail
Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarire, who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe's authoritarian government, arrives in handcuffs in the back of a pickup truck at the Harare Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017 in Harare.
moviesWatch James Baldwin Talk Race in America in a Clip From I Am Not Your Negro
James Baldwin poses at his home in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on November 6, 1979.
Steve Bannon in his Senior Year book, Benedictine High School, Richmond, Va., 1972 in his Senior Year book 1972.
Military Court; Bannon (left), Senior Year 1972. Benedictine High School, Richmond, VA.
Bannon won the Student Government Association presidency during his junior year at Virginia Tech, 1975.VA.image copy.JPG
Documentary filmmaker Bannon in his office in Santa Monica, Ca., June 20, 2005.
Award winning filmmaker Bannon introduces his Tea Party movie trilogy at the Virginia Tea Party Convention,Richmond, Va., Oct. 8, 2010.
Breitbart News Daily's Steve Bannon interviews Donald Trump, Jr. for SiriusXM Broadcasts' New Hampshire Primary Coverage, live from the iconic Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 8, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon attends a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wis., Nov. 1, 2016.
Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2017.
National security advisor Michael Flynn and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in the Oval Office with President Trump while he speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull , Jan. 28, 2017.
White House senior advisers Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and national security adviser Michael Flynn in the Oval Office, during a meeting between President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, Jan. 27, 2017.
President Trump congratulates Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House, Jan. 22, 2017.
Steve Bannon, chief strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, walks towards Marine One after Trump, not pictured, boarded on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2017.
See Steve Bannon's Life in Pictures

Ryan Teague Beckwith
6:11 PM UTC

Steve Bannon has had an unusual path to working in the White House.

After growing up in a working-class Irish Catholic Democratic family in Virginia, Bannon served in the U.S. Navy, worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, produced movies and ran the the conservative website Breitbart News before going to work for Trump's campaign.

A recent TIME cover story asked if Bannon is "the second most powerful man in the world" for the role he has played since Trump moved into the Oval Office.

In his job as a strategist for President Trump, Bannon helped draft the uncharacteristically dark inaugural address, pushed the controversial travel ban, criticized the mainstream media and negotiated a standing invitation to the National Security Council.

He's also faced criticism, both from grassroots liberals online as well as Democratic leaders.

See a gallery of rare photographs of Steve Bannon's life.

