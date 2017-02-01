US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama make their way to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 6, 2016.

Barack Obama is living up to his promise of taking Michelle on a "very nice vacation ."

After the inauguration , the former First Couple took a trip to Palm Springs , but then traded in the desert sun for the warm Caribbean waters. He and Michelle traveled to the British Virgin Islands — specifically Necker Island, which is owned by billionaire Richard Branson — and are embracing all aspects of beach bum lifestyle, according to Elle .

The Obamas' new laid-back vibes becomes most apparent in their sartorial choices. The former president has always been an avid proponent of wearing baseball caps, but he took that enthusiasm one step further while on vacation. A Twitter video shows Barack and Michelle walking along the beach looking just like any other casual beach-goer. The former First Lady looks stylish in short shorts, a fedora and braids. But it's Barack who is the real surprise as he sports a backwards hat.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT - Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

If he's wearing a backwards hat now, what does this mean about dad jeans ?