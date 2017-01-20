TIME Politics Barack Obama

Watch the Moment Barack Obama Left D.C. After Donald Trump’s Inauguration

He flew to Joint Base Andrews, then left for California

Former President Barack Obama waved goodbye before boarding Marine One following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday morning.

Obama flew to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he delivered a speech during a farewell event. Michelle Obama joined her husband.

“You know, Michelle and I, we’ve really been milking this goodbye thing,” Obama said as delivered farewell remarks. “So, it behooves me to be very brief. Yes. You know, I said before, and I will say again, that when we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability, our ability to join together and change the country in ways that would make life better for our kids and our grandkids, that change didn’t happen from the top down, but it happened from the bottom up.”

Obama and his wife then left for Palm Springs, Calif. for vacation.

