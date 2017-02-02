Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
Rambo
Rambo (1982); The long-awaited Fox TV show, reportedly titled Rambo: New Blood, was initially rumored to include Sylvester Stallone, but his reps refuted the rumor in late 2015. At this stage, the reboot is in still development with no confirmed air date.Orion Pictures
Rambo
She's Gotta Have It
Lethal Weapon
Fargo
Ransom
Snatch
Training Day
Van Helsing
The Punisher
The Mist
Taken
Snowpiercer
JACK RYAN: SHADOW RECRUIT
Dear White People
Entertainment

14 Movies Getting a New Life as TV Shows

Kenneth Bachor
7:11 PM UTC

A TV reboot of the 2001 Antoine Fuqua crime-thriller Training Day, which starred Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke as an LAPD detective and officer, respectively, is set to premiere Feb. 2 on CBS. Produced by Fuqua and set 15 years after the film's events, it stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell in a similar detective-officer duo, looking for trouble on the streets of present-day Los Angeles. In an era when everything old is new again, the reboot joins a long list of movies that have been reimagined for the small screen, from Lethal Weapon to Fargo. TIME takes a look at the state of the movies on television, including some prospective remakes that may soon appear on a TV screen near you.

All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
