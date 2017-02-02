14 Movies Getting a New Life as TV Shows

A TV reboot of the 2001 Antoine Fuqua crime-thriller Training Day , which starred Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke as an LAPD detective and officer, respectively, is set to premiere Feb. 2 on CBS . Produced by Fuqua and set 15 years after the film's events, it stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell in a similar detective-officer duo, looking for trouble on the streets of present-day Los Angeles. In an era when everything old is new again , the reboot joins a long list of movies that have been reimagined for the small screen, from Lethal Weapon to Fargo . TIME takes a look at the state of the movies on television, including some prospective remakes that may soon appear on a TV screen near you.