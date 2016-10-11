Last March, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast movie earned a record-breaking $170 million on its opening weekend. The movie eventually waltzed its way to more than $1 billion at the global box office. On the heels of such a massive hit, Disney’s push to turn its most iconic stories into live-action movies continues at a quick pace.
Beauty and the Beast wasn’t Disney’s first live-action success story. In fact, the adaptation is just the latest in a series of live-action movies like Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book and Cinderella. Alice in Wonderland, released in 2010, made over $1 billion at the box office, while The Jungle Book, released in 2016, brought in a similar haul at the worldwide box office. Now, Disney is doubling down on live-action movies, and bringing fan-favorite heroes like Mulan, Aladdin and Winnie the Pooh back to the big screen in 2018 and beyond.
While the trend of remaking animated classics isn’t new, many of Disney’s upcoming live-action movies — including Mulan, The Lion King and Aladdin — come from the company’s famed Renaissance period, which started in 1989 and captivated a generation of viewers with songs and characters that remain influential today.
Here’s every live-action movie Disney has planned through 2020.
Disney's Christopher Robin (Aug. 3, 2018)
Dumbo (March 29, 2019)
Tim Burton will direct Disney’s live-action remake Dumbo, the 1941 classic about a circus elephant teased for his large ears. According to Disney, the live-action script expands on the original story with some added changes, including the introduction of a human family. The movie will premiere on March 29, 2019, and star Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Eva Green.
Aladdin (May 24, 2019)
A live-action remake of the 1992 Disney movie, which won Oscars for Best Score and Best Song, will premiere on May 24, 2019, with director Guy Ritchie at the helm. Many of the movie’s musical elements will stay the same, although it is unclear how the Genie — voiced by the late Robin Williams in a career-defining role — will be portrayed. Will Smith will portray the Genie in this new version.
Disney put out a casting call last year for lead characters Aladdin and Jasmine that explicitly noted the characters are Middle Eastern. Actors Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott were later announced to play Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. Producer Dan Lin told Collider that he and Ritchie want to make a movie that’s authentic to the world of Aladdin and includes diversity.
The Lion King (July 19, 2019)
The beloved characters of Simba, Nala, Mufasa and Scar will return in a live-action/CGI version of Disney’s The Lion King, which became one of the biggest animated films ever when it was released in 1994. The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau will direct, with a star-studded voice cast with Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and John Oliver set to portray some iconic roles. Disney’s live-action remake is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.
James Earl Jones — who voiced Mufasa in the original animated movie — will return to reprise 1994 role as patriarch Mufasa.
Mulan (March 21, 2020)
The tale of a Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to fight in her father’s place during a war, Mulan returns to theaters on March 21, 2020. Chinese actor Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will portray the iconic warrior in Disney’s live-action remake. Rumors of whitewashing swirled when a person who claimed to have read the Mulan spec script said the movie would feature a white male lead. However, a source close to the film told Vulture that “all primary roles, including the love interest, are Chinese.”
Viewers will notice one difference between the 1998 animated film and the live-action version right away: director Niki Caro has said it will not be a musical, shattering hopes of a live rendition of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.”
“It’s a big, girly martial arts epic,” Caro told Moviefone. “It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving.”
Cruella (101 Dalmatians) (TBD)
The origin story of villain Cruella de Vil is the focus of this Disney live-action movie, Cruella. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Stone is in talks to play the dog-obsessed villain. It’s the second time Cruella De Vil will be portrayed in a live-action movie — Glenn Close played the character in the 1996 live-action 101 Dalmatians and the 2000 follow-up 102 Dalmatians.
Peter Pan (TBD)
Disney is developing a live-action movie about J.M. Barrie’s best-known character with David Lowery set to direct and co-write the script, according to EW. Peter Pan has seen several live-action adaptations over the years, including 1991’s Hook, a 2003 version by the same name and 2004’s Finding Neverland.
Tink (TBD)
Reese Witherspoon is reportedly set to play the beloved fairy who loves Peter Pan in Tink. Victoria Strouse, who co-wrote the screenplay for Finding Dory, will pen the script for this Disney live-action movie.
The Sword in the Stone (TBD)
Brian Cogman, a writer-producer for HBO’s Game of Thrones, is set to write a live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone, a Disney animation from 1963 that tells the story of a young King Arthur.
Pinocchio (TBD)
Pinocchio might have the chance to truly become a real boy in this Disney live-action movie based loosely on the original morality tale of the puppet who is brought to life. Writer Peter Hedges is attached to the project, which is still in early stages of development at Disney. Paul King, who helmed the Paddington movies, was recently announced as the project’s director.
Rose Red (Snow White) (TBD)
For this live-action movie, Disney is planning a revisionist take on the classic fairytale by detailing the story of Snow White’s sister, Rose Red, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rose Red appeared in the Grimm brothers’ original fairy tale, though she had no relation to the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In the retelling, Rose Red works with the dwarves to bring Snow White back to life after she eats the poison apple.
Prince Charming (Cinderella) (TBD)
Prince Charming comes to life in this live-action movie focusing on the handsome prince — although it is unclear whether the plot will center on the beau of Snow White or Cinderella, since they share the same name in both original animated films.