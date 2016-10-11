Last March, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast movie earned a record-breaking $170 million on its opening weekend. The movie eventually waltzed its way to more than $1 billion at the global box office. On the heels of such a massive hit, Disney’s push to turn its most iconic stories into live-action movies continues at a quick pace.

Beauty and the Beast wasn’t Disney’s first live-action success story. In fact, the adaptation is just the latest in a series of live-action movies like Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book and Cinderella. Alice in Wonderland, released in 2010, made over $1 billion at the box office, while The Jungle Book, released in 2016, brought in a similar haul at the worldwide box office. Now, Disney is doubling down on live-action movies, and bringing fan-favorite heroes like Mulan, Aladdin and Winnie the Pooh back to the big screen in 2018 and beyond.

While the trend of remaking animated classics isn’t new, many of Disney’s upcoming live-action movies — including Mulan, The Lion King and Aladdin — come from the company’s famed Renaissance period, which started in 1989 and captivated a generation of viewers with songs and characters that remain influential today.

Here’s every live-action movie Disney has planned through 2020.