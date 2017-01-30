Food &amp; DrinkFrance Is Banning Unlimited Soda Refills to Fight Obesity
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Donald Trump's Immigration Ban, Mosque Shooting and SAG Awards

Melissa Chan
1:36 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump faces outrage over travel ban
President Donald Trump defended his executive order that suspended the U.S. refugee program and banned travel for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. In a series of Monday morning tweets, he said “all is going well with very few problems” and reminded Americans that the order was a major focus of his campaign. The measure was met with fierce opposition over the weekend, including from some Republicans. Thousands of people protested at several major U.S. airports, including JFK Airport.

Democrats hope to change Trump’s mind
A group of Democratic lawmakers will call for Trump to reverse his executive order during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court today. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will lead the 6 p.m. demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Senators to decide on Secretary of State
The U.S. Senate is set to vote on whether it will approve Rex Tillerson as the next Secretary of State. The legislative body will convene about 5 p.m. for an executive session.

Canadian mosque shooting leaves 6 dead
At least two gunmen opened fire inside an Islamic center in Quebec City, Canada, killing six people and wounding eight others during a Sunday evening prayer session. Police said two suspects have been arrested.

Florida airport shooting suspect heads to court
Esteban Santiago is set to be arraigned in federal court in Florida. The Iraq war veteran is accused of fatally shooting five people inside a baggage claim area at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport earlier this month.

‘Actors are activists.’ SAG Awards turn political
Some Hollywood stars got political during speeches they gave at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Among those who slammed President Trump's immigration order was Scandal star Kerry Washington, who urged other A-listers to speak up. “The truth is, actors are activists no matter what, because we embody the worth and humanity of all people," she said.

Also:

Miss France was crowned the new Miss Universe in the Philippines.

Serena Williams triumphed over her older sister, Venus, to win her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. On the men’s side of the Australian Open, Roger Federer took home his 18th grand slam title.

Tomorrow is the last day anyone can enroll in a health plan through the Affordable Care Act.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

