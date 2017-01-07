+ READ ARTICLE





The man who killed five people in a shooting Friday at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport has been identified by authorities as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

Santiago pulled a gun from his checked luggage in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 and began firing at travelers until he ran out of ammunition, threw his gun down and laid spread-eagle on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

He had arrived in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Delta flight from Anchorage, Alaska, where the only piece of luggage he checked was his gun, Anchorage airport police chief Jesse Davis told the AP.



In addition to the five who were killed, eight people were injured in the shooting, which sparked panic among travelers, many of whom fled onto the tarmac to evacuate. An additional 37 people were later taken to hospitals with minor injuries resulting from the panic, including chest pain, anxiety and fall injuries.

Family members said Santiago—who was living in Anchorage—was a new father with a history of mental health problems, the AP reported. He served in Iraq for a year with the National Guard after being deployed in 2010.

A military spokeswoman told the AP that Santiago was discharged from the Alaska Army National Guard last year for unsatisfactory performance. The Pentagon said Santiago went AWOL multiple times and was demoted and then discharged, the AP reported.

FBI agent George Piro, who is in charge of the Miami field office leading the investigation, told the AP that Santiago had come into the FBI office in Anchorage in November, but said he had indicated that he was not intent on hurting anyone.

Officials are still investigation Santiago’s motive. “We’re looking at every angle, including the terrorism angle,” Piro told the AP.

Bryan Santiago told the AP that his brother never spoke to him about medical issues, but Esteban Santiago’s girlfriend had recently told the family he was receiving psychological treatment.

“We have not talked for the past three weeks,” his brother told the AP. “That’s a bit unusual … I’m in shock. He was a serious person … He was a normal person.”

The incident is still being investigated by the FBI, and Santiago is expected to appear in federal court on Monday.