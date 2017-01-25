Here's How This Man Got Nearly $100 Worth of Free Stuff on His Birthday

There are plenty of freebies offered on your birthday , but what would happen if you took advantage of all of the deals?

One resourceful man found out by setting out to score as much free stuff as he could on his birthday, racking up nearly $100 worth of meals, snacks, and gifts in just one day, Uproxx reported .

YouTuber Kent Yoshimura celebrated his birthday on January 18, taking full advantage of every birthday deal he could get his hands on, from Denny's free Grand Slam breakfast to free coffee at Starbucks . Other stops he made along the way? Red Robin, Johnny Rockets, Hooters, Krispy Kreme, Veggie Grill, and Diptyque, all of which he documented in a video.

At the end of the day, Yoshimura had received exactly $94.54 worth of free swag during the day — a pretty impressive birthday gift.

Watch the full video below.