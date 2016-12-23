TIME Tech Food & Drink

How to Get Free Starbucks for 10 Consecutive Days

Starbucks red holiday cups photographed on November 9, 2016. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)
Joshua Trujillo—Starbucks

Including their holiday classics

If you all you want for Christmas is coffee, you’re in luck.

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free tall size espresso drinks for 10 days in select locations starting on Friday. Caffeine addicts can get their hands on everything from mochas to flat whites and holiday classics like the chestnut praline latte by attending a “Pop Up Cheer Party” between 1-2 p.m. taking place at over 100 stores per day.

Keep on eye on starbucks.com/cheer to see if your local shop is in on the fun, but don’t get discouraged if you don’t see it right away — the participating locations are changing every day.

If freebies are your bread and butter (as if they aren’t everyone’s) the good news doesn’t stop there. During the 10 Days of Cheer, customers can pick up a “Cheer Card”, while supplies last. The offer entitles you to a half-price spiced sweet cream cold brew or holiday spice flat white; 50 percent off any lunch item; or a free holiday cookie or cranberry bliss bar when you buy a drink.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team