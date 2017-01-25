As part of its new pint lineup for 2017, Ben & Jerry's is introducing Urban Bourbon — a perfect flavor for anyone who has ever struggled to decide whether to indulge in a cocktail or a dessert.

Inspired by "some of today's tastiest food trends," the burnt caramel ice cream is mixed with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls to create a rich and smooth mixture with just the right amount of crunch. "If you enjoy tipping back smooth smooth brown spirits, you can leave your rocks glass at the bar and grab a spoon," the press release reads.

The ice cream company is also rolling out two other new variations, Oat of This Swirled — a creamy frozen take on oatmeal cookies — and Truffle Kerfuffle — a vanilla-based blend of salted chocolate ganache and nuts.

These three new flavors will be available in pints at stores nationwide beginning in mid-February.