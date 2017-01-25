Diet/NutritionEating Less Makes Monkeys Live Longer
Syria

Aleppo Girl With Viral Twitter Feed Writes Heartbreaking Letter to President Trump

Sarah Begley
3:44 PM UTC

The young Syrian girl who gained an international following for tweeting about conditions in Aleppo has written an open letter to President Donald Trump, calling on the new president to "save the children and people of Syria."

Bana Alabed, 7, fled Aleppo with her family in December and now lives in Turkey. While her family adjusts to their new life, Trump is considering his stance on Syria, and reportedly plans to sign executive orders temporarily banning refugees from Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African nations from entering the U.S., according to Reuters.

Here is what Alabed wrote to the new president, according to a letter her mother sent to BBC:

Dear Donald Trump,

My name is Bana Alabed and I am a seven years old Syrian girl from Aleppo.

I lived in Syria my whole life before I left from besieged East Aleppo on December last year. I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war.

But right now, I am having a peace in my new home of Turkey. In Aleppo, I was in school but soon it was destroyed because of the bombing.

Some of my friends died.

I am very sad about them and wish they were with me because we would play together by right now. I couldn't play in Aleppo, it was the city of death.

Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn't yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.

However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria. They are suffering because of adult people.

I know you will be the president of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.

If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.

I am looking forward to what you will do for the children of Syria.

