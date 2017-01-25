ChinaThe E.U. Has Asked China to Open Its Markets and Make Good on Pro-Trade Rhetoric
Hans Dietmar Schweisgut
JapanJapan Finally Has a Homegrown Sumo Champion After Nearly Two Decades
New Year Grand Sumo Tournament winner ozeki Kisenosato stretches his legs during a press conference at his Tagonoura stable in Tokyo
SomaliaGunmen Storm Hotel in Somali Capital After Detonating a Car Bomb
Somalia Blasts
remembranceWorldStarHipHop Founder Lee 'Q' O'Denat Dies Age 43
2nd Annual Worldstar Foundation Back To School Giveaway
Oxford University Won't Bow To Pressure To Remove Statue Of 19th Century Colonialist Sir Cecil Rhodes
A statue of Cecil Rhodes is seen at Oriel College on February 2, 2016 in Oxford University, England.  Carl Court—Getty Images
South Africa

An Activist Who Campaigned Against Cecil Rhodes Just Accepted a $50,000 Rhodes Scholarship

TIME Staff
9:02 AM UTC

An activist who campaigned against the legacy of British empire builder Cecil John Rhodes is to become a beneficiary of the Victorian mining mogul's bequest after being made a Rhodes Scholar.

South African Joshua Nott, 23, was prominent in a successful 2015 campaign to remove a statue of Rhodes from the University of Cape Town, the BBC reports, arguing that Rhodes was a symbol of colonialism and a racist.

During the campaign, Nott compared the presence of Rhodes' statue at the University of Cape Town to displaying "a swastika in Jerusalem." However, he will now receive a $50,000 scholarship from Rhodes' trust to study at Oxford University.

The scholarship program was founded in 1902 and helps deserving applicants attend the prestigious British university. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was a Rhodes Scholar, as was singer Kris Kristofferson.

The BBC describes Nott as "the son of a wealthy South African lawyer," and reports that there has been intense social media criticism of the trustees' decision to award the scholarship to him. Nott has been accused of hypocrisy, the BBC says, with some saying that the scholarship should have gone to somebody more deserving.

Nott reportedly says he will use his time as a Rhodes Scholar to fight for social justice and that he will "never toast Cecil John Rhodes."

In that, he will not be alone. Oxford University's student newspaper, Cherwell, reported that Rhodes Scholars who completed their two-year scholarships in 2015 did not toast Rhodes at their farewell dinner.

"We propose to actively involve each future ... class in the scripting of future toasts,” the Rhodes Trust told the paper.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME