



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said singer Madonna “ought to be arrested” for her remarks at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

While addressing the crowd at Saturday’s march, Madonna said her “outrage” over the results of the election had led to violent thoughts. “Yes I am outraged,” she said. “Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair”

For this, Gingrich said during his interview with Fox & Friends, she should be arrested. He also Madonna is a part of an “emerging left wing fascism.”

As for Madonna, she clarified her statements in an Instagram post Sunday. “I am not a violent person,” she wrote. “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

But Gingrich, who was aware of the clarification, was not convinced. “I love the left,” he said during his interview. “When they say, ‘I’ve dreamed about blowing up the White House’ they didn’t mean ‘I dreamed about blowing up the White House.’ Give me a break.”