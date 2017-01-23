TIME Entertainment

A Children’s Story Mark Twain Never Finished Is Set to Publish This Fall

Mark Twain
Hulton Archive—Getty Images A portrait of American writer Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens, 1835 - 1910), circa 1900. Hulton Archive—Getty Images

The book is set to publish on Sept. 26.

A story Mark Twain never finished will gain new life this fall thanks to author Phillip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead.

The book, titled The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, originated as a bedtime story told by the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn author read to his young daughters one night while they were staying in a Paris hotel, according to the story’s publisher Penguin Random House. The publisher says that while Twain took notes on the story, he never finished it. Twain and Erin will share writing credits for the book.

Phillip, however, will pick up were Twain left off and reimagine the story about a poor boy named Johnny whose magical seeds lead to a whirlwind adventure. USA Today reports the new book will also include some interjections by Phillip, who in the story is meeting with Twain for tea. Erin will illustrate the new all-ages book, which will be 152 pages long with 11 chapters.

