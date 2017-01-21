Michael Moore Rips President Trump—and a Newspaper—at the Women’s March on Washington

Filmmaker Michael Moore ripped a copy of the Washington Post during his speech at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday while he expressed criticism for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

“We are here to vow to end the Trump carnage!” Moore said, borrowing a line from Trump’s inauguration speech, during which the president declared he would end “American carnage.”

“Look at what we’ve already accomplish here today. The majority of Americans didn’t want Donald J. Trump in the White House and we’re here today as their representatives,” Moore said.

At the rally and march, Moore blasted Trump and called on those in the crowd to continuously press lawmakers over the next few years. He also said the Democratic Party needed revamping after the results of the 2016 election. Moore had also appeared at a Donald Trump protest on Friday.