TIME U.S. protests

Michael Moore Rips President Trump—and a Newspaper—at the Women’s March on Washington

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-PROTEST-TRUMP
Daniel Slim—AFP/Getty Images Michael Moore speaks to reporters during an anti-Trump protest in downtown Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2017.

"We are here to vow to end the Trump carnage!"

Filmmaker Michael Moore ripped a copy of the Washington Post during his speech at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday while he expressed criticism for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

“We are here to vow to end the Trump carnage!” Moore said, borrowing a line from Trump’s inauguration speech, during which the president declared he would end “American carnage.”

“Look at what we’ve already accomplish here today. The majority of Americans didn’t want Donald J. Trump in the White House and we’re here today as their representatives,” Moore said.

At the rally and march, Moore blasted Trump and called on those in the crowd to continuously press lawmakers over the next few years. He also said the Democratic Party needed revamping after the results of the 2016 election. Moore had also appeared at a Donald Trump protest on Friday.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team