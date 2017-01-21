Walk With the Women’s March on Washington in This 360-Degree Hyperlapse

+ READ ARTICLE





Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the nation’s capital on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. The participants turned out in huge numbers a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

This 360-degree hyperlapse places the viewer on Pennsylvania Avenue, where the Capitol Building stands in distance, still decorated from the inaugural ceremony, and protesters march under the gaze of the Statue of Freedom.

To view this video on your mobile device, download the latest version of the Youtube mobile app. If you already have the YouTube mobile app, click this link to open the video. When using Youtube 360°, you can watch the footage from any point of view. Simply, drag your finger on your screen or move your phone in any pattern.