These Aerial Photos Show the Size of Women’s March Crowds in 6 Cities

Hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out in massive crowds across the country

Hundreds of thousands of women and men on Saturday responded to the inauguration of President Donald Trump by gathering for the Women’s March on Washington and for sister marches in cities across the country and around the world.

Protesters sported “pussyhats” to mock Trump and carried signs that challenged his campaign rhetoric and policy proposals. The Washington march featured speeches by actresses Scarlett Johansson and America Ferrera and performances by singers Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe, among others.

“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” Ferrera told the Washington crowd, the Associated Press reported. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”

Aerial footage and photographs captured the size of the crowds. Here’s what protests looked like in six cities across the U.S.:

Washington D.C.

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Lucas Jackson—ReutersDemonstrators take part in the Women’s March near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 21, 2017.

 

Women's March in Washington
Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesProtesters attend the Women’s March to protest President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017.
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-TRUMP-PROTEST
Zach Gibson—AFP/Getty ImagesProtesters crowd the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the Women’s March on Jan. 21, 2017.

Chicago

New York City

Demonstrators Take Part In The Women's March On New York City Following The Inauguration Of President Trump
Jeenah Moon—Bloomberg/Getty ImagesDemonstrators hold signs and march toward Trump Tower on Jan. 21, 2017.
2017 Women's March - Sister March In New York
Andrew Toth/WireImageSupporters are seen during the Women’s March sister march in New York City on Jan. 21, 2017.

Boston

Denver

Los Angeles

