These Aerial Photos Show the Size of Women’s March Crowds in 6 Cities





Hundreds of thousands of women and men on Saturday responded to the inauguration of President Donald Trump by gathering for the Women’s March on Washington and for sister marches in cities across the country and around the world.

Protesters sported “pussyhats” to mock Trump and carried signs that challenged his campaign rhetoric and policy proposals. The Washington march featured speeches by actresses Scarlett Johansson and America Ferrera and performances by singers Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe, among others.

“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” Ferrera told the Washington crowd, the Associated Press reported. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”



Aerial footage and photographs captured the size of the crowds. Here’s what protests looked like in six cities across the U.S.:

Washington D.C.

Lucas Jackson—Reuters

Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zach Gibson—AFP/Getty Images

Chicago

New York City

Jeenah Moon—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Boston

Denver

Los Angeles