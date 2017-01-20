The Best Workout Gear for Starting 2017 On The Right Foot

Marika Revved Up Drape Back Tank
Whether you’re a runner, a HIIT fanatic, or maintain an avid hot yoga practice, you’ll appreciate the combination of form (a sleek design that shows off a stylish strappy sports bra) and function (a loose, breathable silhouette that allows for maximum airflow and range of motion). Also available in neon yellow.
To buy: $40, marika.com.
Danskin Essentials Double Seamed Jacket
The perfect piece to keep stashed in your gym bag, this pullover’s princess-seamed construction looks ultra flattering and structured, so you can toss it on after a sweat sesh and still look poised and polished. Also available in black.
To buy: $40, danskin.com
Sweaty Betty Steel Water Bottle
You could spend a dollar at the vending machine for a disposable every time you hit the gym, or you could make an investment in your workout (and the environment) with this sleek, indestructible, endlessly reusable bottle. Also available in blue.
To buy: $30, sweatybetty.com
Bandier Stella Bra Top
This pretty bra top, which reverses to solid black, offers support for low-impact studio workouts like yoga or barre. If you’re already feeling confident enough to wear it alone, more power to you. If not, it makes for a gorgeous layer peeking out from beneath a tank.
To buy: $70, bandier.com
Athleta Colorblock Spliced Sonar 7/8 Tight
The activewear technology that goes into this pair of leggings is a cut above the rest—the moisture-wicking fabric, the zipped key pocket, the comfortable and figure-flattering wide waistband—but a sheer panel and contrasting stripe makes them look super stylish, too.
To buy: $84, athleta.com
Bodyism Yoga Mat
The prettiest yoga mat we’ve ever seen, this one is sure to elicit an appreciative “Ohm-My!” or two at the studio. Bonus points for the included carrying strap.
To buy: $110, netaporter.com
Nike Free RN Flyknit Shoes
A veritable revolution in running footwear, these super-lightweight shoes conform to your foot shape, offering support where your feet need it for the most comfortable workout experience. Available in 14 other colors.
To buy: $130, footlocker.com
This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com