TIME Politics Congress

Bernie Sanders Has a Message on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day: ‘We Are Not Giving Up’

"Our response has got to be not to throw up our hands in despair"

Bernie Sanders shared a message of encouragement to his supporters on Friday morning, urging them not to despair on the day of President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

“Today is going to be a tough day for millions of Americans, including myself. But our response has got to be not to throw up our hands in despair, not to give up, but in fact to fight back as effectively and vigorously as we can,” the Vermont senator said in a video posted to Twitter. “And our job is to keep our eyes on the prize. And the prize is that we will continue fighting for a government that represents all of us, and not just the 1%. And we’re going to go forward in the fight for economic, social, environmental and racial justice. That’s who we are. That’s what we’re going to do. We are not giving up.”

Since his unsuccessful primary campaign against Hillary Clinton, Sanders has remained vocal as a staunch opponent to Trump.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team