Experience President Trump’s Inaugural Address in 360-Degrees

At approximately noon E.T. on Friday, Jan. 20, the 58th Annual Presidential Inauguration commenced with the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump, followed by his inaugural address.

During his first speech as President of the United States, Trump framed his ascent as a shift in power from the political establishment to the American people.

In collaboration with GoPro™, TIME captured highlights of this historical moment in 360-degrees.

To view this video on your mobile device, download the latest version of the Youtube mobile app. If you already have the YouTube mobile app, click this link to open the video. When using Youtube 360°, you can watch the footage from any point of view. Simply, drag your finger on your screen or move your phone in any pattern.