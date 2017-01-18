TIME Newsfeed politics

Watch Michelle Obama Take a Final Stroll Through the White House With First Dogs Sunny and Bo

"Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House"

With less than two days to go until President Barack Obama’s presidency comes to an end, First Lady Michelle Obama is saying goodbye to her home at the White House.

After eight years of living at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, FLOTUS shared footage on Twitter Wednesday of herself taking a final stroll through the presidential halls with First Dogs Sunny and Bo at her side. “Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” she captioned the clip.

Watch the full video below.

