Watch Live: President Obama’s Final Press Conference

The conference comes just two days before he hands over the reins to Donald Trump

President Obama is set to hold the final press conference of his term on Wednesday afternoon, speaking just two days before welcoming Donald Trump to the White House.

The outgoing president is likely to face questions about Chelsea Manning, whose sentence he commuted on Tuesday. The former U.S. Army soldier who leaked confidential documents to WikiLeaks will be released from prison in May, 28 years before her sentence was due to run out. After Friday’s inauguration, Obama is scheduled to vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., with First Lady Michelle Obama, ABC News reports. They will then return to Washington, where they will live in a rented house until their younger daughter, Sasha, has completed high school.

Watch the live stream of the press conference above.

