



Ben Affleck clearly doesn’t enjoy being turned into a meme.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the Batman v Superman star was asked what he learned from making the superhero blockbuster, prompting him to bring up “Sad Affleck” — an edited viral video that circulated from a March interview in which Affleck sat silently while his co-star Henry Cavill answered a question about Dawn of Justice’s negative reviews.

“It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” he said. “That’s one thing I learned.”

Watch the full clip below.