TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Hip Dad Ben Affleck Is Definitely In with the Cool Tweens and Taylor Swift Fans

He's an avid Radio Disney listener, too

Ben Affleck is much more than Batman: he’s also a Cool Dad and resident tween expert, as an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show confirms.

“I’ve become an expert on the tweens,” he explained to the comedian about his time with his children. “I don’t know how much Radio Disney you listen to, but I hear quite a bit,” he continued. “When we get in the car, it’s got to come on right away, it’s got to stay on the whole time.”

Affleck dedicates plenty of time to keeping up with what the kids are into. “I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of the Disney characters who are on the Disney channel. We got to Taylor Swift concerts. And that’s my life,” he admitted to DeGeneres. “Taylor Swift is great by the way. She’s a great role model.”

Affleck also mentioned that he spent the holidays with brother and Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck and best friend Matt Damon—and their respective families—on a group ski vacation. Sounds like quite a rowdy crew. Watch the full clip above.

