Bought Milk? You May Be Eligible for $70 in These 15 States

You may be eligible to get your money back if you bought milk or other dairy products in the past 14 years and live in one of 15 states.

The refund is the result of a class action lawsuit against milk producers in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

This lawsuit alleges that Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) and its members attempted to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering more than 500,000 cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products.

The dairy providers have paid $52 million to settle the case, and eligible U.S. citizens can benefit from this settlement.

To qualify for a cash refund of up to $70 for individuals and hundreds of dollars for organizations, you need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer in one of the relevant states in the past 14 years. Claims must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2017 for processing. To submit a claim, visit boughtmilk.com.