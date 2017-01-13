President Obama seems to have a way with children.

Whether it’s the baby of a staffer he’s taken to joining for a crawl on the floor or the visiting child dressed up like Pope Francis, moments between the Commander-in-Chief and some of his smallest constituents have made for some of the most compelling—and adorable—photos from the Obama Administration.

In February of last year, a flurry of social media users shared their favorite photos of #ObamaAndKids using the hashtag created by activist and entrepreneur Michael Skolnik.

Here’s a look at some popular photos of President Obama and some of America’s youngest.