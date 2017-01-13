TIME Newsfeed sisters

Watch Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Read Their Letter to Sasha and Malia Obama

Black Tie &amp; Boots Ball
Matt Campbell—Getty Images Jenna Bush (L) gestures as she and her sister, Barbara Bush, daughters of U.S. President George W. Bush, look at the crowd as they arrive at the Black Tie & Boots Ball on the eve of their father's inauguration, on Jan. 19, 2005.

They gave them advice for life after the White House

Former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush appeared on the Today Show Friday morning to read an emotional letter they wrote to the Obama girls as they prepare to leave the White House.

The Bush sisters’ letter, originally published on TIME, celebrated all the Obama sisters had experienced while they lived in the White House and the freedom they’d experience when they leave.

Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes—you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter.

Watch them read their letter here:

