It’s Rex Tillerson‘s turn on the hot seat.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO, President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for Secretary of State, is set to face the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday morning, the latest in a parade of confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet picks this week.

Tillerson is expected to face pointed questioning from Democrats and even some Republicans over his long history of friendly ties to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump himself is scheduled to hold his first news conference in months during the hearing, too.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.