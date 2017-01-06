What to Know About the Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting





Five people were killed in a baggage-claim shooting at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident.

Here are the key details to know right now:

Five people were killed

At least 13 people were shot in the incident, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a press conference Friday afternoon. Five people were killed, and eight are currently being treated for injuries at local hospitals.

The shooting took place in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada, the Associated Press reported.



The shooter pulled a gun out of his luggage and shot at other passengers before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, the AP reported, citing witnesses.

The lone suspect is in custody

The suspected shooter was taken into custody unharmed and is being questioned by law enforcement. Israel said the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, and it’s too soon to say whether terrorism was a factor. “At this point, it looks like he acted alone,” Israel said.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca, who was briefed on the shooting by the sheriff’s office, told the AP that the shooter arrived in Fort Lauderdale aboard a flight with a gun in a checked bag.

“After he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting. We don’t know why,” LaMarca said, according to the AP.

In the press conference, Israel declined to confirm whether the shooter had been a passenger or had simply walked into the baggage claim area.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said the gunman was carrying a military ID bearing the name Esteban Santiago, the AP reported. It’s not clear if the military ID belonged to him, but in an interview on CNN, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also confirmed that name.

The airport has shut down operations

Flights are neither arriving nor departing from the Fort Lauderdale airport at this time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Airport Director Mark Gale said he’s not sure when the airport will resume normal operations.

“We’re just going to go step by step methodically through the building before we open up operations,” Gale said at the press conference.