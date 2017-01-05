TIME Newsfeed Television

Jimmy Kimmel Proves the Best Revenge Prank Is Several Giant Teddy Bears

Do not mess with Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel knows a thing or two about pranks, but it turns out he is also pretty skilled at revenge.

Kimmel is a notorious prankster, whether he’s teasing Kanye West fans about furry Yeezys, tormenting children about their Halloween candy, engaging in a prank war with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, or getting woken up by Rihanna. So when his brother and sister-in-law sent Kimmel’s two-year old daughter, Jane, a giant eight-foot tall teddy bear for Christmas, he knew just what to do.

To “thank” them for the thoughtful, refrigerator-sized gift, Kimmel returned the favor, sending his beloved family members five of the massive bears to their house to delight their children. “We tried to send a live bear, but the authorities won’t allow that apparently,” said Kimmel, before issuing a warning to anyone who would dare to challenge his resolve: “You send me one bear, I will send back five.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team