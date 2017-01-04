TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

Even This Basketball Mascot Is Imitating Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Show Snafu

A true phenomenon

Ever since Mariah Carey left the stage during her technical difficulty-plagued New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the Internet has had no end to having fun with the ultimate shade queen’s snafu, from memes to a late night skit with Stephen Colbert.

However, an unlikely satire has appeared in the form of the San Antonio Spurs’ beloved mascot, Coyote, who recreated Mimi’s lip syncing snafu during the halftime of a game between the Spurs and the Toronto Raptors.

Surrounded by the Spurs dancers as his background dancers, Coyote lip syncs to MC’s “Emotions” while wearing a leotard and sparkles before stomping off the court after experiencing “technical difficulties.”

See the full clip below.

